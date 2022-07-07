Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 7, 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic governors in states where abortion will remain legal are looking for ways to protect any patients who travel there for the procedure — along with the providers who help them — from being prosecuted by their home states. The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders ...

