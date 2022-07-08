Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
4th Circuit: Skirt requirement violated rights  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires July 8, 2022

A public charter school violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment when it required female students to wear skirts to school based on the view that girls are “fragile vessels” deserving of “gentle” treatment by boys, the en banc 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled, affirming summary judgment in favor of ...

