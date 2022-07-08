Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC, Colonial Pipeline reach agreement on handling fuel spill (access required)

NC, Colonial Pipeline reach agreement on handling fuel spill (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 8, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Colonial Pipeline has agreed to a consent order which says it should be held accountable for a gasoline spill in a North Carolina nature preserve that was found to be far worse than what the company initially said, a state agency said Thursday. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality filed the order ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo