Home / Top Legal News / Car crash victim to receive $380,000  (access required)

Car crash victim to receive $380,000  (access required)

By: David Baugher July 12, 2022

A Colorado woman will receive $380,000 in connection with a car accident that broke her arm.   “It was a claim of bodily injury based on the negligence of the defendant,” said attorney Gary Clemmons of Chesnutt & Clemmons.   Clemmons’ firm represented the unidentified plaintiff in the matter in relation to a Morehead City crash in which the ...

