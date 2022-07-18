Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
SOCIAL DISTRACTION: How social media has changed the legal playing field  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires July 18, 2022

Attorney Erik Syverson works hard at his job, but he is the first to admit that the research model for his Internet law and civil litigation practice doesn’t fit the shopworn image one might have for lawyerly investigation.   In fact, he compares traditional discovery processes to “the horse and buggy.”   “I bust cases wide open almost every ...

