Home / News / Headlines / Legal Aid of North Carolina names new CEO  (access required)

Legal Aid of North Carolina names new CEO  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires July 20, 2022

By Jason Thomas jthomas@scbiznews.com  Legal Aid of North Carolina has announced legal services attorney and longtime volunteer Ashley Campbell as its new CEO, according to a news release.  Campbell has begun the transition process with George Hausen, the organization’s leader of more than 20 years, who is retiring, according to the release. Campbell brings more than 20 years ...

