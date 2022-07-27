Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Estate of mechanic killed by gas explosion settles for $7.5M (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 27, 2022

The estate of a 21-year-old mechanic killed when a cylinder containing nitrous oxide exploded has settled several claims against the defendant company for $7.5 million, its attorneys report.  James Roberts III and Matthew Quinn of Lewis & Roberts in Raleigh represented the decedent, who worked with his father in his father’s automobile repair shop. The attorneys ...

