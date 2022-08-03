Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / How to tap into the source of inspiration  (access required)

How to tap into the source of inspiration  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 3, 2022

By Karen Natzel  BridgeTower Media Newswires  I have had clients tell me, “Karen, it’s work. It’s not supposed to be fun.”   I have heard employees lament, “Work is a 4-letter word.”   And we have all heard the refrain “TGIF!”   When I speak of fun in the context of work, I am not talking about happy hours or team-building activities (although, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo