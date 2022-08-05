Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Is it a constitutional violation to mute defendants during video sentencing?  (access required)

Is it a constitutional violation to mute defendants during video sentencing?  (access required)

By: Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires August 5, 2022

The past few years have drastically impacted the way that the world operates. The shift to remote work was a sudden and drastic change, but whether it will be a permanent one remains to be seen.   The overnight transition to virtual interactions was particularly impactful on our court system. Because a complete standstill was not an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo