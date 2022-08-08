Gordon & Rees adds partners to Raleigh office 

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani welcomes Mindi L. Schulze and Kelly A. Brewer to the firm’s Raleigh office. Schulze joins the Health Care, Professional Liability, and Construction practice groups. Brewer joins the Health Care, Employment, Commercial Litigation, and Insurance practice groups.

They both join from Yates, McLamb & Weyher, L.L.P.

Schulze concentrates her practice in the areas of medical malpractice defense and HIPAA compliance. Previously, she practiced at a series of regional law firms, where she represented various clients in cases involving medical malpractice defense, construction litigation, automobile liability defense, and premises liability. She is admitted to practice in North Carolina and Virginia state and federal courts. She earned her law degree from Campbell University School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University.

Brewer represents professionals, insurance companies, and their insureds in civil litigation as well as before state licensing boards. She focuses her practice on a broad range of civil litigation, including medical malpractice, professional malpractice, employment, insurance defense, and general liability. Brewer is admitted to practice in North Carolina state and federal courts, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. She earned her law degree from University of North Carolina School of Law and her undergraduate degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

“We are thrilled to welcome Mindi and Kelly to Gordon & Rees,” Allison Becker, managing partner of the Raleigh office, said. “Their depth of knowledge, commitment to superior client service, and trial expertise will be a tremendous asset to our clients both here in North Carolina and across the country.”