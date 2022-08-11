Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Surprise! Office birthday bust serves as warning to employers  (access required)

Surprise! Office birthday bust serves as warning to employers  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 11, 2022

By Stephen Scott  BridgeTower Media Newswires Last month, we threw a berry-themed first birthday party for my daughter. It was a blast and the “smash cake” was a hit. But I was shocked at its cost when we could have simply grabbed a Hostess cupcake and likely achieved the same level of joy and sugar crash.   Yet as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo