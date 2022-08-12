Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Discipline & discharge: Best practices for avoiding litigation

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 12, 2022

By Nick Ball and Bruce Garrett  BridgeTower Media Newswires Disciplining and terminating employees are realities of doing business, but by adhering to certain practices, employers can help reduce the risk of costly litigation.  Discipline or termination, often referred to as “adverse employment actions,” can give rise to allegations of unlawful discrimination or retaliation. Discrimination involves actions taken because ...

