GAME CHANGER: Name, image and likeness challenges the legal industry  (access required)

By: David Baugher, BridgeTower Media Newswires August 16, 2022

What’s in a name?   For some amateur athletes, the answer may be defined in dollars and cents, thanks to court cases and legislative efforts that are fast changing the rules of the once-staid world of university athletics.   Last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding NCAA policies on compensation of students may have been limited in scope but ...

