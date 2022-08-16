Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Hoops star notches legal victory  (access required)

Hoops star notches legal victory  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 16, 2022

A Florida-based marketing agent looking to recoup $100 million from former Duke basketball star and current NBA player Zion Williamson will receive nothing after a federal judge on July 18 disposed of all counterclaims by the defendant agent, finding that the claims fail as a matter of law since the contract between the two parties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo