Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Court of Appeals to reveal judges’ petition votes  (access required)

Court of Appeals to reveal judges’ petition votes  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 19, 2022

Operating on a 90-day delay, the North Carolina Court of Appeals on Aug. 1 began disclosing the identity and votes of judges who rule on petitions filed with the court, according to a July 29 news release. The court will disclose in real-time whether a petition was decided by a unanimous or majority vote.   A petition ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo