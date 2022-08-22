Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Panthers propose to pay $82M over failed practice facility  (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 22, 2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper's real estate company has promised to pay more $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday.  The plan would require approval from courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers' state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility ...

