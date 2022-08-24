Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wake County attorney suspended (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart August 24, 2022

Attorney: Jim Melo  Location: Wake County   Bar membership: Member since 2006  Disciplinary action: Five-year suspension  Background: Defendant was found guilty of withholding funds from the firms employees as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7202. Defendant committed felonious criminal acts that reflect adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects in violation of Rule 8.4(b), ...

