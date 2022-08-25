Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Single nugget of misconduct’ : Evidence of pretextual firing saves ADA claim  (access required)

‘Single nugget of misconduct’ : Evidence of pretextual firing saves ADA claim  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires August 25, 2022

By Nick Hurston  An employee who routinely received above-average performance reviews and received the highest rating possible in her last two reviews before her termination will have her discrimination case heard by a jury.   The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the dismissal of the employee’s discrimination claim after finding enough evidence to send the claim ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo