Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Appeals panel blocks law’s use in campaign case  (access required)

Appeals panel blocks law’s use in campaign case  (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 29, 2022

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law.  The majority on a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the request by Stein's campaign ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo