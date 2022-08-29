Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wake County attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart August 29, 2022

Attorney: Steven L. Gourley   Location: Wake County   Bar Membership:   Disciplinary action: Reprimand  Background:   The defendant was found guilty of professional misconduct due to the development of a personal relationship with a past client. After the defendant prosecuted several domestic violence charges in which his client was a complaining witness/victim, they got involved in a romantic relationship. Although the defendant’s relationship ...

