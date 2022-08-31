Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Haviland Stewart August 31, 2022

Attorney: David D. Moore  Location: Wake County   Bar membership:  Disciplinary action: Reprimand  Background:   The defendant is found guilty of charging and collecting an excessive fee in violation of Rule 1.5(a) and providing his client with a “receipt and release” form that violates Rule 1.8(h)(2). In May 2020, the defendant began representing his client regarding a Marital Separation Agreement (“MSA”) and ...

