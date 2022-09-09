Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2022

Michael Best announces that Brian Crawford has joined the firm’s Real Estate Team as a partner in the Durham office, and Jack Wiggen has joined the firm’s Corporate Practice Group as senior counsel in the Wilmington office.   Crawford and Wiggen mark the latest addition to the firm in the past month, coming on the heels of ...

