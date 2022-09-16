Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Fisher Phillips adds 2 attorneys in Charlotte  (access required)

Fisher Phillips adds 2 attorneys in Charlotte  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 16, 2022

Fisher Phillips, one of the country’s preeminent labor and employment law firms representing employers, has announce that Mary Grace Miller and Sharon Suh have joined the firm as associates in the Charlotte office.  Before joining Fisher Phillips, Miller was an attorney at a national law firm where she defended clients against business and commercial litigation, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo