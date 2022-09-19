Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 19, 2022

David Inabinett, managing member of Brinkley Walser Stoner PLLC, recently announced the passing of longtime firm member Charles “Charlie” McGirt.   McGirt joined the firm in 1961 and recently celebrated 60 years of practicing law. He died on Sept. 2 after a recent illness, according to a news release.  “Charlie was the consummate professional, dedicated to his clients, ...

