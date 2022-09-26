Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
College to host inaugural law and tech summit  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 26, 2022

The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Technology Law and Policy Center announces the inaugural Law and Technology Summit on Oct. 14-15, 2022. The hybrid event will be held on the NCCU campus and virtually, according to a news release from the school.  The summit aims to bring together some of the industry’s top legal experts, policy ...

