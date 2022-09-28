Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Representing unpopular clients — a guide  (access required)

Representing unpopular clients — a guide  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 28, 2022

By Charles Burnham and Harvey A. Silverglate  As attorneys involved in representing people accused of committing crimes, naturally we are both acutely aware of several provisions of the U.S. Constitution.   The Fifth Amendment provides that no person “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo