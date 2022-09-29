Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Originating site: Med mal suit vs. NC doctor survives dismissal

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 29, 2022

By Jason Boleman  A doctor who was physically present in North Carolina but examined a patient in Virginia through a telemedicine program had his motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction and for failure to state a claim rejected by a federal court.  The Western District of Virginia has personal jurisdiction because the doctor’s alleged tortious actions ...

