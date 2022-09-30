Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Gordon & Rees adds partner in Raleigh office  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 30, 2022

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has added Samuel G. (“Bo”) Thompson Jr. as a partner in the firm’s Raleigh office, according to a news release.   He is a North Carolina native whose practice areas include professional liability defense, health care, agribusiness and toxic tort law, privacy and data security, products liability, and general liability matters. He has ...

