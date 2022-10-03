Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Confrontation Clause – Shell Casing Found  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 3, 2022

According to a deputy’s testimony, when a murder victim’s family was cleaning up the room in which she had been fatally shot, a shell casing apparently fell out of some clothing. The family members’ out-of-court statements were not hearsay because they were not admitted for the truth of the matter asserted – the location of ...

