Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sex Offender – Change of Address – Indictment Sufficiency – Wrong Statute Cited  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 3, 2022

Defendant was already a convicted sex offender, so, when he was released from prison, it was G.S. § 14-208.9 which required him to register his change of address. Although the indictment incorrectly cited G.S. § 14-208.7, the charging language of the indictment alleged sufficient facts to charge defendant with violating § 14-208.9.  We find no error ...

