Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Use of racial epithets moves claims case forward  (access required)

Use of racial epithets moves claims case forward  (access required)

4th Circuit Court reverses summary judgement in favor of employer

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 5, 2022

The repeated use of a racial epithet by the 6-year-old grandson of the owners of an assisted living facility was sufficient to support a former employee’s hostile work environment claim, a unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled, reversing summary judgment in favor of the employer.     An African-American female, Tonya R. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo