Workplace fall leads to $3.68M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 6, 2022

A man injured when he fell while working at a chicken processing plant has agreed to a $3 million settlement and a nearly $700,000 Medicare set aside, his attorneys report.   Mark Sumwalt of Sumwalt Anderson Law Firm in Charlotte and H.W. “Sandy” Sanderson Jr. of Holland, Poole, Holland & Sanderson in Clinton report that on May ...

