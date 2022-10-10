Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Riddle & Brantley adds personal injury lawyer to staff  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 10, 2022

Riddle & Brantley has added Emma B. McEvoy as its newest personal injury lawyer at its Raleigh, N.C., office.  Before joining Riddle & Brantley in 2022, McEvoy worked at a New York law firm as a litigation associate, where she focused on employment litigation and general civil matters. McEvoy handles personal injury cases, car and truck ...

