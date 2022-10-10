Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Womble Bond Dickinson adds partner in Raleigh   (access required)

Womble Bond Dickinson adds partner in Raleigh   (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 10, 2022

Womble Bond Dickinson has announced that Michael M. Choy has joined the firm’s Capital Markets group as a partner in the Raleigh office. He brings over two decades of experience representing financial institutions and lenders in corporate legal departments of regional and national banks and in private practice at Am Law 100 firms, a news ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo