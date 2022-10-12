Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Young Moore adds associate attorney to Raleigh team

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 12, 2022

Young Moore has welcomed Xavier J. McLean to the firm.   McLean is an associate on Young Moore’s Employment and Workers’ Compensation Team. He advises and defends employers and insurers in workers’ compensation claims and other employment matters.  He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Law and Brigham Young University. Before pursuing his ...

