Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wake County attorney reprimanded (access required)

Wake County attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart October 17, 2022

 Attorney: David A. Harley  Location: Wake County  Bar Membership: Since 1996  Disciplinary action: Reprimand  Background: Defendant was found guilty of failing to promptly render an accounting of entrusted funds upon client request [1.15(d)], failing to respond to inquiry from a regulatory authority [8.l(b)], neglecting a client's case [1.3], engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice [8.4(e)], failing to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo