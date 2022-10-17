Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Haviland Stewart October 17, 2022

Attorney: Alexander Zolfaghari  Location: Wake County   Bar Membership: Since 2006  Disciplinary action: 5-year suspension  Background: The defendant was found guilty of neglecting client cases, failing to properly communicate with clients, abandoning clients' cases, failing to refund unearned fees, making false statements during the disciplinary investigation, failing to abide by court orders, failing to appear for court hearings, closing his law ...

