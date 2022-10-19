Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Wake County attorney suspended (access required)

Wake County attorney suspended (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart October 19, 2022

Attorney: Timothy A. Gunther   Location: Wake County   Bar Membership: Since 1992  Disciplinary action: 2-year suspension   Background:  The defendant was found guilty of perjury through falsifying his residential address to make himself appear eligible for the position of District 10F Court Judge during his campaign.   In 2019 Gunther ran for District 10F. To appear eligible for this role, Gunther falsified his residential ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo