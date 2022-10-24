Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Chief justice completes historic tour

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 24, 2022

Chief Justice Paul Newby and his wife Macon completed the historic 100-county courthouse tour with final stops in Chowan and Dare counties last week with Dare being the 100th county, according to a news release from the North Carolina Judicial Branch.  Newby greeted judges and courthouse staff at each of the courthouses to thank them for ...

