Raleigh-based attorney receives lifetime service award

Raleigh-based attorney receives lifetime service award

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 24, 2022

Nexsen Pruet economic development attorney, Ernest C. Pearson, was honored with the Lifetime Service Award from the North Carolina Economic Developers Association (NCEDA) at its annual fall conference in Asheville on Oct. 4, according to a news release from the firm.  Pearson is a member in Nexsen Pruet’s Raleigh office and has unparalleled experience in economic ...

