Onward & Upward:  Cranfill Sumner Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Cranfill Sumner LLP is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this month. Founded in 1992, the firm has become a pillar of the legal community across North Carolina. Originally founded in Raleigh, the firm has maintained offices in Charlotte and Wilmington for more than 20 years.

“For three decades, Cranfill Sumner has been built on the foundation of our core principles of teamwork, reputation, and client service. And, that’s a legacy that we are proud to continue,” said Marshall Wall, Managing Partner of Cranfill Sumner.

In recent years, the firm has expanded its footprint in order to better serve its clients in more focused areas of law including aviation, admiralty and maritime law, elder law and estate planning, intellectual property, international business law, and white collar and special investigations. “Our attorneys and staff are dedicated to continuing the tradition of the ‘Cranfill Way,’ practical and efficient representation tailored for each client.”

“Whether it’s working for privately held companies, municipal and governmental entities, insurers, small-business owners or professional service providers, our people are the hallmark of our success,” said Wall. “When you have the right talent, the possibilities are endless – we are excited for the next 30 years!”