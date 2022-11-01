Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / Best practices to minimize the risk of whistleblower claims  (access required)

Best practices to minimize the risk of whistleblower claims  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 1, 2022

By David Dubberly Nexsen Pruet  On Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued a news release claiming that a financial services employer “violated the whistleblower protection provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act” (SOX) by terminating the employment of a manager who “alleged financial misconduct.”  According to OSHA, it had “ordered” the employer ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo