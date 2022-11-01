Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Legal News / Hedrick Gardner welcomes the Attorneys of Nichols, Choi, and Lee (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 1, 2022

Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo is pleased to announce that the legal team of Nichols, Choi, and Lee have joined the firm’s civil practice group.

