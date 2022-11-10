Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Haviland Stewart November 10, 2022

Attorney: George N. Miller   Location: Wake County  Bar Membership: Since 1986  Disciplinary Action: Reprimand  Background:   The defendant has been found guilty of professional misconduct. In 2011, O.V. hired the defendant to help him secure legal permanent resident status in the United States. The defendant failed to timely provide necessary documents in response to an audit notification by  the U.S. Department of ...

