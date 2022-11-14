Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wake County attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart November 14, 2022

Attorney: George D. Norris   Location: Wake County   Bar Membership: Since 2012  Disciplinary Action: Reprimand   Background:   The defendant was appointed to represent the complainant C.M.’s daughter P.E. on a criminal charge of Food Stamp and Medical Assistance Recipient Fraud. Before she was arrested, P.E. had a close relationship with and resided with E.F. E.F. was involved in P.E.’s case, attending many ...

