Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Baseline Facts – Insufficient Findings  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Baseline Facts – Insufficient Findings  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2022

Because the original custody order lacked any findings of fact, if the trial court decided to modify custody, the court was first required to – but did not – make findings as to the baseline of circumstances at the time the original order was entered. The trial court found that, in three years, the defendant-mother ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo