Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Guardianship – Verification  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Guardianship – Verification  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2022

Even though “Zeke’s” foster father did not testify at the permanency planning hearing, his foster mother did testify that she was willing and able to serve as Zeke’s guardian. An affidavit indicated that both foster parents understood the legal significance of guardianship. Moreover, Zeke had been in his foster parents’ care for three years. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo