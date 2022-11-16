Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Allegation  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Allegation  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2022

DSS contends that several of the trial court’s evidentiary findings of fact—that the respondent-Mother and -Father have a history with child protective services prior to “Kelly’s” birth, with three older children having been removed from their care; that following Kelly’s birth, Mother allowed Father to be in the presence of one of Kelly’s siblings in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo