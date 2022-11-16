Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect & Custody – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Insufficient Findings  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect & Custody – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Insufficient Findings  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 16, 2022

The respondent-Mother’s two older children had only been placed with their godparents for three months – rather than the statutorily required six months – when the trial court converted this neglect case into a civil custody case. At that point, the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to make such a conversion.  We vacate the trial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo