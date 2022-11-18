Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Annulment – Prior Divorce Action – No Estoppel – Decedent’s Statements  (access required)

Domestic Relations – Annulment – Prior Divorce Action – No Estoppel – Decedent’s Statements  (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 18, 2022

Plaintiff’s decedent filed a divorce action and then learned that the officiant at his wedding had been unqualified. The filing of the divorce action did not estop the decedent – judicially or equitably – from filing this subsequent action for an annulment. We affirm the trial court’s judgment annulling the marriage between the decedent and defendant. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly nclawyersweekly.com · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo